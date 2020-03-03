Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,944KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750557
  • Stock #: UV893044
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH443089
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Manual Transmission

 

• Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition

 

• In-glass antenna

 

• T125/80D15 compact spare tire

 

• 16"" x 6.5"" aluminum alloy wheels

 

• Black lower air intake

 

• Tinted glass

 

• Headlights w/escort function

 

• Black w/chrome insert upper air intake

 

• Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature

 

• Windshield sunshade band

 

• Black window belt moulding

 

• Body-colour bumpers

 

• Body-colour door handles

 

• Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors

 

• P205/55R16 tires

 

• Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers

 

• Front fog lights

 

• Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround

 

• Front passenger seatback pocket

 

• Trip computer -inc: distance to empty average fuel consumption average vehicle speed elapsed time

 

• Cabin air filter

 

• Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door hood trunk

 

• Lighting -inc: cargo area dome w/delay front map lights

 

• Seat folding release in trunk

 

• Engine immobilizer

 

• Cloth door trim inserts

 

• Sunglass holder

 

• Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest (2) cup holders

 

• (3) assist grips

 

• Rear seat heater ducts

 

• Rear coat hanger

 

• Warning lights -inc: oil pressure coolant temp battery charge door ajar airbag seatbelt low fuel parking brake brake fluid check engine ESC ABS trunk lid open

 

• Rear window defroster w/timer

 

• Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders

 

• Leather-wrapped shift knob

 

• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm

 

• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls audio controls Bluetooth controls

 

• 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest cup holders (3) adjustable headrests

 

• Premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable headrests

 

• Alarm system

 

• Cruise control

 

• Pwr door locks -inc: two-turn unlock

 

• Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down

 

• Front & rear floor mats

 

• EcoShift indicator

 

• Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension

 

• (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets

 

• Needle punch floor carpeting

 

• Air conditioning

 

• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer external temp trip odometer digital clock digital fuel level digital coolant temp

 

• Pwr front & rear disc brakes

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• 90-amp alternator

 

• Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)

 

• 6-speed manual transmission w/OD

 

• 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

 

• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs twin-tube gas shocks

 

• Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs mono-tube gas shocks

 

• Front stabilizer bar

 

• 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine

 

• 3-point rear seatbelts

 

• Brake assist

 

• Front & rear crumple zones

 

• Body-side reinforcements

 

• Front & rear side-curtain airbags

 

• Energy-absorbing steering column

 

• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

 

• Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)

 

• Driver & front passenger advanced airbags

 

• Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

 

• Occupant classification system (OCS)

 

• 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height pretensioners

 

• Vehicle stability management (VSM)

 

• Front side-impact airbags

 

• Emergency trunk release

 

• Smart pedal

 

• Child safety rear door locks

 

• Pwr window lockout

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

