2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Manual Transmission
• Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
• In-glass antenna
• T125/80D15 compact spare tire
• 16"" x 6.5"" aluminum alloy wheels
• Black lower air intake
• Tinted glass
• Headlights w/escort function
• Black w/chrome insert upper air intake
• Pwr tilt/slide sunroof -inc: pwr one-touch open/close w/safety feature
• Windshield sunshade band
• Black window belt moulding
• Body-colour bumpers
• Body-colour door handles
• Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
• P205/55R16 tires
• Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
• Front fog lights
• Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
• Front passenger seatback pocket
• Trip computer -inc: distance to empty average fuel consumption average vehicle speed elapsed time
• Cabin air filter
• Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door hood trunk
• Lighting -inc: cargo area dome w/delay front map lights
• Seat folding release in trunk
• Engine immobilizer
• Cloth door trim inserts
• Sunglass holder
• Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest (2) cup holders
• (3) assist grips
• Rear seat heater ducts
• Rear coat hanger
• Warning lights -inc: oil pressure coolant temp battery charge door ajar airbag seatbelt low fuel parking brake brake fluid check engine ESC ABS trunk lid open
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls audio controls Bluetooth controls
• 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest cup holders (3) adjustable headrests
• Premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable headrests
• Alarm system
• Cruise control
• Pwr door locks -inc: two-turn unlock
• Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
• Front & rear floor mats
• EcoShift indicator
• Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver/passenger extension
• (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
• Needle punch floor carpeting
• Air conditioning
• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer external temp trip odometer digital clock digital fuel level digital coolant temp
• Pwr front & rear disc brakes
• Front wheel drive
• 90-amp alternator
• Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
• 6-speed manual transmission w/OD
• 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs twin-tube gas shocks
• Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs mono-tube gas shocks
• Front stabilizer bar
• 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
• 3-point rear seatbelts
• Brake assist
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Body-side reinforcements
• Front & rear side-curtain airbags
• Energy-absorbing steering column
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
• Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
• Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
• Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Occupant classification system (OCS)
• 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height pretensioners
• Vehicle stability management (VSM)
• Front side-impact airbags
• Emergency trunk release
• Smart pedal
• Child safety rear door locks
• Pwr window lockout
