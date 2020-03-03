Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,814KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744572
  • Stock #: UV957750
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB5DH507795
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited Navigation! One Owner, Panoramic Sunroof

 

• Bluetooth hands-free phone system

 

• Navigation system -inc: 7"" high resolution touch-screen display voice commands

 

• Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

 

• Diversity antenna -inc: navigation & premium audio

 

• Body-colour bumpers

 

• Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

 

• T125/80D16 compact spare tire

 

• Windshield wiper de-icer

 

• Pwr panoramic sunroof

 

• Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish

 

• Solar control glass

 

• P225/45R18 performance tires

 

• Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators

 

• Sunshade band

 

• Automatic on/off headlamps

 

• Chrome window mouldings

 

• 18"" x 7.5"" hyper silver aluminum wheels

 

• Chrome accented door handles

 

• Front fog lights

 

• Push button start/stop

 

• Door map pockets

 

• Premium door scuff plates

 

• Eco indicator

 

• Illumination -inc: cargo area glove box ignition surround front map dome lamp w/delay

 

• Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk

 

• Cruise control

 

• Locking glove box w/damper

 

• Heated rear seats

 

• Rear heat ducts

 

• (2) 12V pwr outlets

 

• Leather-wrapped shift knob

 

• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls paddle shifters

 

• Piano black interior trim *Changes to woodgrain interior accents with Camel seat trim*

 

• Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down pinch protection lock out button

 

• Chrome interior door handles

 

• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders

 

• Centre console -inc: storage dual cupholders armrest rear vents

 

• Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink system

 

• Rear window defroster w/timer

 

• Trip computer

 

• Alarm system

 

• Simulated leather door trim inserts

 

• Pwr door locks

 

• Rear coat hanger

 

• Rear reading lamp

 

• (3) assist grips

 

• (4) door panel bottle holders

 

• Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter CleanAir ionizer

 

• Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm

 

• Front/rear carpeted floor mats

 

• Engine immobilizer

 

• Outside temp gauge

 

• Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital coolant temp digital fuel level odometer trip odometer digital clock

 

• Heated leather front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/adjustable lumbar support adjustable active head restraints seatback pockets

 

• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

 

• 2.0L DOHC Theta II turbo GDI 16-valve tuning intake system I4 engine

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks

 

• Front & rear stabilizer bars

 

• Dual chrome exhaust tips

 

• 6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter

 

• Sport-tuned suspension

 

• Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

 

• MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks

 

• Front & rear crumple zones

 

• Energy-absorbing steering column

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

 

• Rear door child safety locks

 

• Body side reinforcements

 

• Dual front side impact airbags

 

• Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

 

• Shift interlock system

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)

 

• 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors front pretensioners & force limiters

 

• Brake assist

 

• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

 

• Back-up camera

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

