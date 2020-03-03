2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited Navigation! One Owner, Panoramic Sunroof
• Bluetooth hands-free phone system
• Navigation system -inc: 7"" high resolution touch-screen display voice commands
• Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls
• Diversity antenna -inc: navigation & premium audio
• Body-colour bumpers
• Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
• T125/80D16 compact spare tire
• Windshield wiper de-icer
• Pwr panoramic sunroof
• Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
• Solar control glass
• P225/45R18 performance tires
• Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators
• Sunshade band
• Automatic on/off headlamps
• Chrome window mouldings
• 18"" x 7.5"" hyper silver aluminum wheels
• Chrome accented door handles
• Front fog lights
• Push button start/stop
• Door map pockets
• Premium door scuff plates
• Eco indicator
• Illumination -inc: cargo area glove box ignition surround front map dome lamp w/delay
• Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk
• Cruise control
• Locking glove box w/damper
• Heated rear seats
• Rear heat ducts
• (2) 12V pwr outlets
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise controls paddle shifters
• Piano black interior trim *Changes to woodgrain interior accents with Camel seat trim*
• Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down pinch protection lock out button
• Chrome interior door handles
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
• Centre console -inc: storage dual cupholders armrest rear vents
• Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink system
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Trip computer
• Alarm system
• Simulated leather door trim inserts
• Pwr door locks
• Rear coat hanger
• Rear reading lamp
• (3) assist grips
• (4) door panel bottle holders
• Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter CleanAir ionizer
• Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
• Front/rear carpeted floor mats
• Engine immobilizer
• Outside temp gauge
• Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital coolant temp digital fuel level odometer trip odometer digital clock
• Heated leather front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/adjustable lumbar support adjustable active head restraints seatback pockets
• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
• 2.0L DOHC Theta II turbo GDI 16-valve tuning intake system I4 engine
• Front wheel drive
• Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
• Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
• Front & rear stabilizer bars
• Dual chrome exhaust tips
• 6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter
• Sport-tuned suspension
• Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
• MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Energy-absorbing steering column
• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Rear door child safety locks
• Body side reinforcements
• Dual front side impact airbags
• Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)
• Shift interlock system
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
• 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors front pretensioners & force limiters
• Brake assist
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
• Back-up camera
