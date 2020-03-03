2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2013 Mazda Mazda6 GT, NO ACCIDENTS
• Bluetooth w/audio profile
• AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer -inc: clock (6) speakers aux input speed sensitive volume control
• Integrated rear window antenna
• Variable-intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers
• 18"" alloy wheels
• Side sill extensions
• P235/45R18 all-season tires
• 115/70D16 spare tire
• Sporty LED tail lamps
• Xenon HID headlamps w/manual levelling
• Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
• Fog lamps
• Body-colour sport-type bumpers
• Automatic on/off headlamps
• Pwr moonroof w/global-close function
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Dual front map lamps w/sunglass holder
• Speed sensing pwr door locks -inc: 2-stage unlocking
• Trip computer
• Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
• Rear seat heater ducts
• Black electroluminescent gauges
• Trunk mounted rear seatback release levers
• Rear window defroster w/automatic shutoff
• Remote keyless entry -inc: retractable key trunk release (2) transmitters
• Gauge illumination dimming control
• Illuminated entry
• 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest & height adjustable headrest
• Driver side coin holder w/mat & lid
• Ignition key illumination
• Driver seat lumbar support
• Retained accessory pwr
• Remote releases -inc: hood fuel door trunk
• Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
• Cargo area lamp
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls -inc: illuminated switches
• Exterior temp gauge
• Dual rear map lamps
• (2) front/(2) rear cupholders
• Sequential welcoming illumination
• Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filter
• Front sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors & extensions
• Front/rear floormats
• Heated front bucket seats w/active headrests
• Leather seat trim
• 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat
• Warning lamps -inc: low windshield washer fluid low fuel door ajar check engine oil pressure volts parking brake high beam seatbelts
• Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
• Anti-theft alarm system
• Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
• Illuminated lockable glove box
• Centre console armrest w/storage compartment
• (2) 12V pwr outlets
• Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
• Front/rear stabilizer bars
• Front wheel drive
• Rear independent E-type multi-link suspension w/coil springs
• Front independent high-mount double wishbone suspension w/coil springs
• 2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
• 5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD
• Engine-speed-sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
• Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
• ** PRELIMINARY STANDARD EQUIPMENT **
• 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
• Front adjustable shoulder belt anchors pretensioners force limiters
• Tire pressure monitoring system
• Traction control system
• Front/rear side curtain air bags
• Crushable brake & accelerator pedal layout
• ISOFIX child safety seat anchors in rear seat (upper & lower type)
• Integrated child seat anchors
• 4-wheel anti-lock braking system w/electronic brakeforce distribution
• Internal trunk release
• Child safety rear door locks
• Whiplash reducing front seat headrests
• Dual front air bags w/passenger sensor
• Front side-impact air bags
• Front/rear side-impact door beams
• Triple-H construction
• Dynamic stability control (DCS)
