Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1687369914
  2. 1687369914
  3. 1687369848
  4. 1687369848
  5. 1687369848
  6. 1687369848
  7. 1687369848
  8. 1687369848
  9. 1687369848
  10. 1687369848
  11. 1687369848
  12. 1687369848
  13. 1687369848
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092387
  • Stock #: T-109
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP8DS538991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck runs and drives like brand new! Very well maintained by previous owner! 39 service records on car fax! Loaded with ac , power windows, power locks, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Great for  work or plessure! Available now! Test drive today! S&Z, dealer 30594! No dealer fees!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2013 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 220,000 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2004 GMC Sierra 2500...
 225,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Regal 4dr...
 108,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory