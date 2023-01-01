$15,950+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5"
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9798892
- Stock #: T-110
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG8DS547531
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 215,000 KM
This truck is in immaculate condition inside and out! Accident free! Local truck with zero rust! Never been used for work! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! 3.6 L 4x4 thats excellent on fuel! Full size Ram 1500 with box liner, ac, power windows, power locks, cruise, 6.3f box, kelyess entry and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
