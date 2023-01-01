Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2014 Buick Encore CX is a compact luxury crossover that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and practicality. With its distinctive and modern exterior design, the Encore CX makes a statement on the road, featuring sleek lines, a sculpted profile, and a signature waterfall grille that reflects Buicks commitment to elegance. Under the hood, the Encore CX boasts a fuel-efficient yet responsive turbocharged engine, providing a dynamic driving experience with nimble handling and a smooth ride. The compact size of the Encore makes it well-suited for urban environments, offering easy maneuverability without compromising on interior space. Inside, the Encore CX showcases a thoughtfully designed cabin with upscale materials and a focus on comfort. The interior is adorned with premium finishes, and the sculpted seats provide both support and luxury for all occupants. The cabin is equipped with modern technology, including an intuitive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available advanced safety features. Despite its compact footprint, the Buick Encore CX prioritizes versatility, offering ample cargo space and a flexible rear seat configuration to accommodate varying storage needs. This crossover is perfect for those who seek a blend of upscale features, efficiency, and practicality in a smaller package. In summary, the 2014 Buick Encore CX stands out as a stylish and well-appointed compact luxury crossover, making it an appealing choice for drivers who desire a premium driving experience in a more compact form. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2014 Buick Encore

123,686 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESB0EB717624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,686 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Buick Encore CX is a compact luxury crossover that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and practicality. With its distinctive and modern exterior design, the Encore CX makes a statement on the road, featuring sleek lines, a sculpted profile, and a signature waterfall grille that reflects Buick's commitment to elegance.

Under the hood, the Encore CX boasts a fuel-efficient yet responsive turbocharged engine, providing a dynamic driving experience with nimble handling and a smooth ride. The compact size of the Encore makes it well-suited for urban environments, offering easy maneuverability without compromising on interior space.

Inside, the Encore CX showcases a thoughtfully designed cabin with upscale materials and a focus on comfort. The interior is adorned with premium finishes, and the sculpted seats provide both support and luxury for all occupants. The cabin is equipped with modern technology, including an intuitive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available advanced safety features.

Despite its compact footprint, the Buick Encore CX prioritizes versatility, offering ample cargo space and a flexible rear seat configuration to accommodate varying storage needs. This crossover is perfect for those who seek a blend of upscale features, efficiency, and practicality in a smaller package.

In summary, the 2014 Buick Encore CX stands out as a stylish and well-appointed compact luxury crossover, making it an appealing choice for drivers who desire a premium driving experience in a more compact form.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 47,228 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX 350h for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 Lexus RX 350h 4,887 KM $70,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 69,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore