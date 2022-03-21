Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express

147,471 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

2500

2014 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,471KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8806415
  Stock #: 4077-1
  VIN: 1GCWGFFA4E1187804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Neutral
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 147,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Van, 4.8L V8, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 2 Passenger seating, Power Windows/Locks, Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Tow/Haul Mode, Cargo area is 124 inches long, 239.1 cubic feet, Max Payload is 3191 lbs. Hinged Side Doors, 180 Degree Hinged Rear Doors, Plywood Deck and LIning, Rebuilt Status from previous accident (pictures of front corner damage available)

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Primary

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

