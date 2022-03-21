2014 Chevrolet Express

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 4 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806415

8806415 Stock #: 4077-1

4077-1 VIN: 1GCWGFFA4E1187804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Neutral

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 147,471 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.