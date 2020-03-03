2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT, No Accidents!
• Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback/WMA -inc: seek & scan digital clock DSP USB aux input jack Bluetooth audio streaming & digit dial
• Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
• 6-speaker audio system
• Mirrors exterior rear-view power body colour heated integral spotter mirror
• Windshield wipers and washers front -inc: variable delay
• Lighting automatic on-off headlamps halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
• Door handles body colour w/chrome strip
• Chrome beltline mouldings
• Moulding bodyside upper
• Oil life indicator
• Steering wheel 3 spoke sport
• Premium cloth seating surfaces
• Lighting rear dome lamp and front reading lamps
• Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
• Climate control single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
• Locks power with remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
• Content theft alarm
• Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
• Compass
• Defogger rear window
• Seating heated front driver and passenger
• Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator GM oil life monitoring system fuel consumption
• Shift knob satin silver chrome
• Cabin air filter
• Remote engine start
• Seating front reclining buckets with height adjustable headrests
• Mats front and rear removable floor
• Cup holders dual front single rear
• Power outlet front
• Visors driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
• Instrumentation analog with speedometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
• Windows power front and rear with express up/down for driver
• 2-way manual seat adjuster front passenger side
• Mirror rear-view
• Rear heater ducts
• 4-way manual adjuster front driver side manual lumbar
• Cruise control
• Steering wheel cruise audio phone controls
• 60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
• 3.47 final drive ratio
• Brakes power front disc and rear drum 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
• Emissions federal tier 2
• Mechanical tool & jack
• Engine ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI
• Suspension touring
• Steering power
• Front wheel drive
• Transmission 6-speed automatic -inc: shifter interlock brake remote start
• Exhaust system -inc: single stainless steel
• Emissions federal requirements
• Seatbelts 3-point pretensioners front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters
• Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
• Airbags side head curtain for outboard seating positions
• Child safety seat ""LATCH"" system
• Traction control electronic full-function all-speed
• Child security rear doors locks
• OnStar in-vehicle communications assistance service 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn Navigation availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation advisor assisted routing available*
• StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
• Side-impact seat-mounted front airbags
• Trunk entrapment release internal
• Airbags front driver and front passenger
• Hill hold
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
