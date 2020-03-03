2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary
• Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 -inc: Handsfree not included
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
• 4 Speakers
• Fixed Antenna
• Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• 17"" Wheel Covers
• Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• LED Brakelights
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Lip Spoiler
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Sliding Rear Doors
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Grille
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Aluminum w/29P
• Black Front Windshield Trim
• Power 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Front Cupholder
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Trip Computer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Rear Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver Seat
• Easy Clean Floor Mats
• Air Filtration
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Valet Function
• Driver Foot Rest
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Analog Display
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Cargo Space Lights
• Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
• Front Map Lights
• Locking Glove Box
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 76 L Fuel Tank
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
• Engine Oil Cooler
• 6049# Gvwr
• Touring Suspension
• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 160 Amp Alternator
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
• 3.16 Axle Ratio
• Block Heater
• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
