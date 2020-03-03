2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2014 Ford Focus S
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Driver Knee Airbag
â€¢ Low Tire Pressure Warning
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/4-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt input jack and speed sensitive volume control
â€¢ 4 Speakers
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated
â€¢ Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Grille w/Chrome Bar
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Covers
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Black Door Handles
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Manual Rear Windows
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Valet Function
â€¢ Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Panic Button
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ 46.9 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
â€¢ 3.82 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
â€¢ Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Steering
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4