$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-292B
- Mileage 161,532 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is a robust and capable full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends power with refinement. Boasting a bold exterior design with chrome accents and stylish 18-inch wheels, this truck commands attention on the road. Under the hood, the Sierra 1500 SLT is powered by a potent V8 engine, delivering impressive towing and hauling capabilities while maintaining fuel efficiency. Inside the cabin, premium materials and thoughtful craftsmanship create a comfortable and luxurious environment for up to five passengers. With advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system and available navigation, along with a suite of safety enhancements, the 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT offers a well-rounded driving experience that's perfect for both work and play. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244