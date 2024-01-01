Menu
161,532 KM

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

161,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2VEC1EZ387662

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-292B
  • Mileage 161,532 KM

The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is a robust and capable full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends power with refinement. Boasting a bold exterior design with chrome accents and stylish 18-inch wheels, this truck commands attention on the road. Under the hood, the Sierra 1500 SLT is powered by a potent V8 engine, delivering impressive towing and hauling capabilities while maintaining fuel efficiency. Inside the cabin, premium materials and thoughtful craftsmanship create a comfortable and luxurious environment for up to five passengers. With advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system and available navigation, along with a suite of safety enhancements, the 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT offers a well-rounded driving experience that's perfect for both work and play. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

