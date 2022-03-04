$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
V6 All Terrain 4x4 Crew Cab, 6ft 6in Box
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 189,383 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra All Terrain 1500, 4x4, Crew Cab, 4.3L V6, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio, Traction Control, Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Hitch, 6ft 6in Box, 3.42 Rear Axles, Yokohama Tires.
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
