Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

189,383 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

V6 All Terrain 4x4 Crew Cab, 6ft 6in Box

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

V6 All Terrain 4x4 Crew Cab, 6ft 6in Box

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,383KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8654485
  • Stock #: A8090
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEH5EG480566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 189,383 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra All Terrain 1500, 4x4, Crew Cab, 4.3L V6, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio, Traction Control,  Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Hitch, 6ft 6in Box, 3.42 Rear Axles, Yokohama Tires.

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Russo Auto Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 189,383 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Pilot Tou...
 195,201 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 229,742 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Primary

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

Call Dealer

1-250-860-XXXX

(click to show)

1-250-860-7232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory