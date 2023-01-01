$26,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2014 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10099548
- Stock #: 23-492B
- VIN: 5FPYK1F56EB502694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,264 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Honda Ridgeline Touring is a stylish and versatile pickup truck that offers a great combination of utility, efficiency, and advanced features. This particular model comes with a canopy and roof rails to transport various items. With features including heated front seats, sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, rear window defogger, dual climate control and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.