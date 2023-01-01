Menu
2014 Honda Ridgeline

137,264 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2014 Honda Ridgeline

2014 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2014 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10099548
  Stock #: 23-492B
  VIN: 5FPYK1F56EB502694

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 137,264 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Honda Ridgeline Touring is a stylish and versatile pickup truck that offers a great combination of utility, efficiency, and advanced features. This particular model comes with a canopy and roof rails to transport various items. With features including heated front seats, sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, rear window defogger, dual climate control and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

