2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
2014 Hyundai Accent GL One Owner! No Accidents! Low KM'S
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Lip Spoiler
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Engine Immobilizer
• Driver Seat
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat adjustable front active head restraints deluxe centre console w/armrest 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Trip Computer
• Cargo Space Lights
• Full Cloth Headliner
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Front Cupholder
• Glove Box
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Air Filtration
• Digital/Analog Display
• Power Rear Windows
• Perimeter Alarm
• Driver Foot Rest
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Power Door Locks
• Front Map Lights
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter and eco indicator 2.937 Axle Ratio
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 43 L Fuel Tank
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
