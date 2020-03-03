2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
"2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited
• Digital Signal Processor
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Front Fog Lamps
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• LED Brakelights
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Chrome Door Handles
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Wheels: 19"" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Lip Spoiler
• Tires: P235/55 R19
• Chrome Grille
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Passenger Seat
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Driver Foot Rest
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
• Front Cupholder
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Air Filtration
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Front Map Lights
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Engine Immobilizer
• Compass
• Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Digital/Analog Display
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Locking Glove Box
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
• Systems Monitor
• Driver Seat
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Perimeter Alarm
• Rear Cupholder
• Valet Function
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Axle Ratio 3.51
• 66 L Fuel Tank
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
• 130 Amp Alternator
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• GVWR: 2350 kgs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Blind Spot Sensor
