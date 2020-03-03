Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,846KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778082
  • Stock #: UV223715
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB2EG153722
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory

 

â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna

 

â€¢ Digital Signal Processor

 

â€¢ Streaming Audio

 

â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

â€¢ Lip Spoiler

 

â€¢ Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy

 

â€¢ Chrome Grille

 

â€¢ Chrome Door Handles

 

â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

â€¢ Tires: P235/65 R17

 

â€¢ Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

â€¢ Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

â€¢ Front Fog Lamps

 

â€¢ Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 2-way power lumbar support

 

â€¢ 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

â€¢ Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

â€¢ Systems Monitor

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ Front Map Lights

 

â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

 

â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

â€¢ Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces -inc: Yes Essentials

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Driver Seat

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ 4 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Perimeter Alarm

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ Locking Glove Box

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Trailer Wiring Harness

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

â€¢ 130 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ GVWR: 2200 kgs

 

â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI

 

â€¢ 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Axle Ratio 3.648

 

â€¢ 66 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

