2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
"2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Digital Signal Processor
â€¢ Streaming Audio
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy
â€¢ Chrome Grille
â€¢ Chrome Door Handles
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Tires: P235/65 R17
â€¢ Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
â€¢ Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Front Fog Lamps
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 2-way power lumbar support
â€¢ 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Front Map Lights
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
â€¢ Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces -inc: Yes Essentials
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ 4 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Locking Glove Box
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Trailer Wiring Harness
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ 130 Amp Alternator
â€¢ GVWR: 2200 kgs
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI
â€¢ 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Axle Ratio 3.648
â€¢ 66 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
