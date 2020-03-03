2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 6 Speakers
• Streaming Audio
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Chrome Door Handles
• Chrome Bodyside Insert
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• LED Brakelights
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Front Fog Lamps
• Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design)
• Chrome Grille
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Tires: P205/65R16
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Power Rear Windows
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Valet Function
• Systems Monitor
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Cargo Space Lights
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Engine Immobilizer
• Front Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Digital/Analog Display
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Leather Steering Wheel
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver Seat
• Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable) seatback pockets and heated front seats (2 stage)
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Trip Computer
• Rear Cupholder
• Perimeter Alarm
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Passenger Seat
• Air Filtration
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
• Front Map Lights
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Hybrid Electric Motor
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 65 L Fuel Tank
• Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
• 3.32 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic w/OD -inc: shift lock and SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
• Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC MPI -inc: lithium-polymer battery powered electric motor
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Back-Up Camera
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
