2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
• Streaming Audio
• Window Grid Antenna
• Dimension Speakers
• Digital Signal Processor
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Black Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
• Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D16)
• Rocker Panel Extensions
• Front Fog Lamps
• Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents
• LED Brakelights
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Lip Spoiler
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Trip Computer
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: front seatback Turbo stitching
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Power Rear Windows
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints driver's seat power lumbar support 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
• Air Filtration
• Driver Foot Rest
• Rear Cupholder
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Front Map Lights
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Perimeter Alarm
• Glove Box
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Engine Immobilizer
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Cargo Space Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Digital/Analog Display
• Front Cupholder
• Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• 4-Way Passenger Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 50 L Fuel Tank
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve Turbo 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• Sport Tuned Suspension
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4