$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2014 Infiniti Q50
2014 Infiniti Q50
Premium
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
171,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10121898
- Stock #: 23-570C
- VIN: JN1BV7AR8EM690521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-570C
- Mileage 171,522 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1