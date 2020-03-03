2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2014 Kia Rondo EX Luxury, NO ACCIDENTS, Leather, 3rd row seating
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Internal Memory
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Chrome Door Handles
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Lip Spoiler
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front Fog Lamps
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Cargo Space Lights
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Air Filtration
• Glove Box
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Leather Seat Trim
• Engine Immobilizer
• Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Front Cupholder
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Cloth Headliner
• 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Perimeter Alarm
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Front Map Lights
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Trip Computer
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Cargo Net
• Rear Cupholder
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Smart Device Integration
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Systems Monitor
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 58 L Fuel Tank
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 3.37 Axle Ratio
• Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Back-Up Camera
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
