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2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250

93,602 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250

4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

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14234162

2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250

4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars

2211 Louie Dr West, Kelowna, BC V4T 2S2

236-457-2055

Contact Seller

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,602KM
VIN WDDHF9HB4EB038960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2176
  • Mileage 93,602 KM

Vehicle Description

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Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlamps

Seating

Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Automatic Transmission - 7 speed
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars

Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars

2211 Louie Dr West, Kelowna, BC V4T 2S2

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236-457-XXXX

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236-457-2055

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$23,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars

236-457-2055

2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250