$23,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250
4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250
4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars
2211 Louie Dr West, Kelowna, BC V4T 2S2
236-457-2055
$23,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,602KM
VIN WDDHF9HB4EB038960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2176
- Mileage 93,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived!
Please call us for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlamps
Seating
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Automatic Transmission - 7 speed
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars
2211 Louie Dr West, Kelowna, BC V4T 2S2
Call Dealer
236-457-XXXX(click to show)
$23,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Market Okanagan - Prabh Sells Cars
236-457-2055
2014 Mercedes-Benz E 250