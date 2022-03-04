$15,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
Location
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
137,989KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8547074
- Stock #: O22-437A
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX7EZ603452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
