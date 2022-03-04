Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

137,989 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,989KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8547074
  • Stock #: O22-437A
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX7EZ603452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 44,300 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 137,989 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 38,448 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory