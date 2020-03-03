2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2014 Nissan Altima 2.5
• Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3 aux-in and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
• Window Grid Antenna
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Streaming Audio
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Clearcoat Paint
• Chrome Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Front Fog Lamps
• Light Tinted Glass
• Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Splash Guards
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Wheels: 16"" x 7"" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver Seat
• Valet Function
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Engine Immobilizer
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Analog Display
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Cargo Space Lights
• Front Cupholder
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Trip Computer
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Rear Cupholder
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power Rear Windows
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Systems Monitor
• Driver Foot Rest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Perimeter Alarm
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Block Heater
• 68 L Fuel Tank
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• 4.83 Axle Ratio
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4