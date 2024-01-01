Menu
$695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2014 Nissan Juke

92,221 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

NISMO

2014 Nissan Juke

NISMO

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10921382
  2. 10921382
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR7ET361356

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,221 KM

*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2014 Nissan Juke Mismo, a sporty crossover that delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its manual transmission. Boasting a sleek and distinctive design, this compact SUV stands out on the road with its bold styling and aggressive stance. Under the hood, a spirited engine provides ample power and responsiveness, while the manual transmission offers precise control and engagement for enthusiasts who prefer a hands-on driving experience. Inside, the Juke Mismo's cabin is both stylish and functional, featuring modern amenities and technology to enhance comfort and convenience. With its blend of performance, versatility, and personality, the 2014 Nissan Juke Mismo with manual transmission is the perfect choice for drivers seeking a dynamic ride.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player
Navigation System

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2014 Nissan Juke