$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke
NISMO
2014 Nissan Juke
NISMO
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,221 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2014 Nissan Juke Mismo, a sporty crossover that delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its manual transmission. Boasting a sleek and distinctive design, this compact SUV stands out on the road with its bold styling and aggressive stance. Under the hood, a spirited engine provides ample power and responsiveness, while the manual transmission offers precise control and engagement for enthusiasts who prefer a hands-on driving experience. Inside, the Juke Mismo's cabin is both stylish and functional, featuring modern amenities and technology to enhance comfort and convenience. With its blend of performance, versatility, and personality, the 2014 Nissan Juke Mismo with manual transmission is the perfect choice for drivers seeking a dynamic ride.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244