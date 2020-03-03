2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2014 Ram 1500 ST, No Accidents! Tow Package
• Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Rear Step Bumper
• Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Steel
• Analog Display
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
• Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Manual Air Conditioning
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Glove Box
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Rear Folding Seat
• Pickup Cargo Box Lights
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
• Power Door Locks
• Front Armrest w/Cupholders
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Systems Monitor
• Power Rear Windows
• Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 180 Amp Alternator
• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
• 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
• Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Block Heater
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• HD Shock Absorbers
• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
• 1490# Maximum Payload
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Auto Locking Hubs
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
• Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
• 98.4 L Fuel Tank
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• 6 Speakers
• Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
• Radio w/Clock
• Fixed Antenna
• Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Black Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Regular Box Style
• Tip Start
• Black Grille
• Goodyear Brand Tires
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
• Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
• Black Exterior Mirrors
• Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
