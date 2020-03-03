2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2014 Toyota Camry LE, Back up Camera
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/6 Speakers -inc: audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability and 6.1"" display audio
• Streaming Audio
• Window Grid Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Splash Guards
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Chrome Bodyside Insert
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Chrome Grille
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels: 16"" Steel
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Tires: P205/65R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
• Analog Display
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Front Cupholder
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver Foot Rest
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Driver Seat
• Cargo Net
• Passenger Seat
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Valet Function
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Engine Immobilizer
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Rear Cupholder
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Air Filtration
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Trip Computer
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Cargo Space Lights
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Fabric Seat Material
• Front Map Lights
• Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft driver and passenger seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power Rear Windows
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 64.4 L Fuel Tank
• 3.63 Axle Ratio
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: super electronically controlled (Super ECT) and sequential shift mode
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Back-Up Camera
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
