"2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning.
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Wheels: 6J x 15"" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover
â€¢ Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
â€¢ Black Grille
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Passenger Seat
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats w/lockable head restraints
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Cruise Control
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Sliding Front Centre Armrest
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
â€¢ Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Cardeol Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Security System Pre-Wiring
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ 140 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Engine Oil Cooler
â€¢ 55 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
â€¢ Engine: 2.0L
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
â€¢ Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Back-Up Camera
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Window Grid Diversity Antenna
â€¢ Audio Theft Deterrent
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
â€¢ Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
