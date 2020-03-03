Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,281KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791774
  • Stock #: UV539427
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9EM279453
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning.

 

â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim

 

â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel

 

â€¢ Wheels: 6J x 15"" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover

 

â€¢ Tires: 195/65 R15H AS

 

â€¢ Black Grille

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ Passenger Seat

 

â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows

 

â€¢ Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats w/lockable head restraints

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim

 

â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

 

â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

â€¢ Cruise Control

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Sliding Front Centre Armrest

 

â€¢ Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Driver Seat

 

â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Cardeol Cloth Seat Trim

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

â€¢ Security System Pre-Wiring

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

â€¢ 140 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ Engine Oil Cooler

 

â€¢ 55 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

 

â€¢ Engine: 2.0L

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

â€¢ Side Impact Beams

 

â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

â€¢ Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks

 

â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

â€¢ Back-Up Camera

 

â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

â€¢ Window Grid Diversity Antenna

 

â€¢ Audio Theft Deterrent

 

â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

 

â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

â€¢ Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

â€¢ Light Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2020 Hyundai IONIQ p...
 99 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 99 KM
$47,859 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos LX
 99 KM
$27,140 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message