Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2014 Buick Verano is a compact luxury sedan that offers a blend of comfort, style, and performance. With its sleek exterior design, refined interior, and advanced technology features, the Verano provides a sophisticated driving experience. Powered by a choice of efficient engines, it delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel efficiency. Inside, passengers are treated to a quiet and well-appointed cabin, featuring premium materials and modern amenities. Safety is also a priority, with a range of available driver-assistance features to enhance peace of mind on the road. Overall, the 2014 Buick Verano caters to those seeking a premium compact sedan with a focus on comfort, convenience, and elegance. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2015 Buick Verano

144,086 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Verano

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PN5SK9F4108030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-1045B
  • Mileage 144,086 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Buick Verano is a compact luxury sedan that offers a blend of comfort, style, and performance. With its sleek exterior design, refined interior, and advanced technology features, the Verano provides a sophisticated driving experience. Powered by a choice of efficient engines, it delivers a balanced combination of power and fuel efficiency. Inside, passengers are treated to a quiet and well-appointed cabin, featuring premium materials and modern amenities. Safety is also a priority, with a range of available driver-assistance features to enhance peace of mind on the road. Overall, the 2014 Buick Verano caters to those seeking a premium compact sedan with a focus on comfort, convenience, and elegance.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Ford F-350 Platinum 145,248 KM $65,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Verano for sale in Kelowna, BC
2015 Buick Verano 144,086 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 20,780 KM $48,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano