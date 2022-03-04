Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

229,742 KM

4X4 Work Truck

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4X4 Work Truck

229,742KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8629946
  Stock #: 4046
  VIN: 1GC2KUEGXFZ145485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 229,742 KM

Vehicle Description

 2015 Chevrolet 2500HD 4x4 Work Truck, 6.0L V8, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Package with Tow/Haul Mode, Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch, Extendable Towing Mirrors, 6ft 6in Box with Canopy, Positraction Limited Slip Differential with 4.10 axles, Box Payload: 3379 lbs, Tow Capicity: 13000 lbs.

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

