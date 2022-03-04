$31,995+ tax & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4X4 Work Truck
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
$31,995
- Listing ID: 8629946
- Stock #: 4046
- VIN: 1GC2KUEGXFZ145485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 229,742 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet 2500HD 4x4 Work Truck, 6.0L V8, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Package with Tow/Haul Mode, Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch, Extendable Towing Mirrors, 6ft 6in Box with Canopy, Positraction Limited Slip Differential with 4.10 axles, Box Payload: 3379 lbs, Tow Capicity: 13000 lbs.
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
