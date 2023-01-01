Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

130,000 KM

Details

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

4dr Sdn LT Auto

4dr Sdn LT Auto

Location

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821572
  • Stock #: CA-632
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH6F4167470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean accident free Sonic with only 130k! 1.8 L 4 cylinder automatic! Runs and drives like brand new! Great service history! Loaded LT with back up camera, cruise, bluetooth, remote start, keyless entry and much, much more! Available now ! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

