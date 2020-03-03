2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Chrysler 200 LX One Owner! No Accidents! Well Maintained, Low KM'S
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
â€¢ Block Heater
â€¢ Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
â€¢ 60 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ 3.73 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Engine Oil Cooler
â€¢ 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ 160 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Touring Suspension
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ 4 Speakers
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
â€¢ Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
â€¢ Window Grid Antenna
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
â€¢ Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS
â€¢ Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Rocker Panel Extensions
â€¢ Laminated Glass
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Spare Tire Mobility Kit
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround
â€¢ Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Steel w/Covers
â€¢ Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
