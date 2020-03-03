Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,220KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4781955
  • Stock #: UV525473
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB6FN735452
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Chrysler 200 LX One Owner! No Accidents! Well Maintained, Low KM'S

 

â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows

 

â€¢ Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)

 

â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

 

â€¢ Block Heater

 

â€¢ Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4

 

â€¢ 60 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

â€¢ 3.73 Axle Ratio

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

â€¢ Engine Oil Cooler

 

â€¢ 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ 160 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Touring Suspension

 

â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

â€¢ Side Impact Beams

 

â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

 

â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

â€¢ Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

â€¢ 4 Speakers

 

â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control

 

â€¢ Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

 

â€¢ Window Grid Antenna

 

â€¢ LED Brakelights

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

 

â€¢ Light Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

 

â€¢ Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS

 

â€¢ Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors

 

â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

â€¢ Rocker Panel Extensions

 

â€¢ Laminated Glass

 

â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket

 

â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

â€¢ Spare Tire Mobility Kit

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

â€¢ Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

â€¢ Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Steel w/Covers

 

â€¢ Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

â€¢ Systems Monitor

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Premium Cloth Bucket Seats

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

 

â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2018 Kia Rio LX
 99 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 99 KM
$38,109 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 37,435 KM
$1 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message