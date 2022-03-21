Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

149,323 KM

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

R/T Plus, Black On Black

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T Plus, Black On Black

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

149,323KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8802242
  • Stock #: 4092
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT5FH706838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,323 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus, 5.7L Hemi V8, 5 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode and Paddle Shifters, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Heated/Vented Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio/Media Player with Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Selectable Sport and Super Track Handling, Traction Control, Parking Assist, Sun/Moon Roof, Kevlar Accent Trims, Fold Down Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Room.

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

