$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2015 Dodge Challenger
R/T Plus, Black On Black
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
1-250-860-7232
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8802242
- Stock #: 4092
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT5FH706838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,323 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus, 5.7L Hemi V8, 5 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode and Paddle Shifters, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Heated/Vented Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Radio/Media Player with Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Selectable Sport and Super Track Handling, Traction Control, Parking Assist, Sun/Moon Roof, Kevlar Accent Trims, Fold Down Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Room.
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.