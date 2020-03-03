2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Dodge Dart Aero No Accidents!
â€¢ Wireless Phone Connectivity
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Audio Theft Deterrent
â€¢ 6 Speakers
â€¢ Radio w/Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
â€¢ Streaming Audio
â€¢ Radio: Uconnect 8.4 MP3
â€¢ Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Wheels: 16"" x 7.0"" Tech Silver Aluminum
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Tires: P205/55R16 AS
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Spare Tire Mobility Kit
â€¢ Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Sport Cloth Seats
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Leather Steering Wheel
â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Valet Function
â€¢ Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Digital/Analog Display
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Front Anti-Roll Bar
â€¢ Block Heater
â€¢ Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir Turbo I-4
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ 50 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
â€¢ Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ 140 Amp Alternator
â€¢ 4.12 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ ParkView Back-Up Camera
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
