"2015 Dodge Journey AWD, R/T, Low Km's
• 368w Regular Amplifier
• 7 Alpine Speakers
• Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Graphic Equalizer
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
• Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
• Black Side Windows Trim
• LED Brakelights
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Wheels: 19"" x 7"" Aluminum
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Door Handles
• Chrome Grille
• Clearcoat Paint
• Roof Rack
• Front Fog Lamps
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Cargo Net
• Trip Computer
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver Foot Rest
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Systems Monitor
• Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
• Leather-Faced Seats
• Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Perimeter Alarm
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Universal Garage Door Opener
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Cargo Space Lights
• 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
• Front Cupholder
• Valet Function
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Air Filtration
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Rear Cupholder
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Digital/Analog Display
• Compass
• Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs)
• Block Heater
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Performance Suspension
• Engine Oil Cooler
• 80 L Fuel Tank
• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
• 3.16 Axle Ratio
