2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2015 Ford Escape FWD SE, Heated Front Seats
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
• Lip Spoiler
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Clearcoat Paint
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Front Fog Lamps
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
• Wheels: 17"" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
• Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Systems Monitor
• Outside Temp Gauge
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Air Filtration
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Driver Seat
• Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Keypad
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Front Cupholder
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Compass
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Front Map Lights
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
• Analog Display
• Cargo Space Lights
• Rear Cupholder
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Passenger Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera voice-activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC services AppLink Bluetooth steering wheel controls and USB port
• Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• GVWR: 2050 kgs (4520 lbs)
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Block Heater
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 3.21 Axle Ratio
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
• 57 L Fuel Tank
• Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Side Impact Beams
• AdvanceTrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
