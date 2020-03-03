Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744725
  • Stock #: UV400624
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H97FR240640
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Ford Fusion SE One owner, Low kms, No accident.

 

• 3 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

• LED Brakelights

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Wheels w/Painted Accents

 

• Light Tinted Glass

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

• Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

• Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Chrome Grille

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum

 

• Compass

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Driver Seat

 

• Front And Rear Map Lights

 

• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

 

• Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

 

• Selective Service Internet Access

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

 

• 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Manual Air Conditioning

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Analog Display

 

• Passenger Seat

 

• Keypad

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Cloth Door Trim Insert

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft up/down/ tilt/ recline memory) driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power (fore/aft up/down recline) passenger seat

 

• Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

 

• 3.07 Axle Ratio

 

• 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Front-Wheel Drive

 

• Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

 

• Engine: 2.5L iVCT

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 62.5 L Fuel Tank

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Back-Up Camera

 

• AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

 

• ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

