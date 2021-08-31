+ taxes & licensing
250.448.2244
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 FORD FUSION SE w/Backup Camera, Rear Backup Sensors, Heated Seats, CD/BT/AUX/USB, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Steering Controls. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! CALL OR TEXT NOW **********
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create the well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick.
