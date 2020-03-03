2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Ford Mustang V6 Convertible, Low Km's, No Accidents!
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and SYNC External Memory Control
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player -inc: audio input jack and 6 speakers
• Black Grille
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
• Front Fog Lamps
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: P235/55R17 AS BSW
• Wheels: 17"" x 7.5"" Sparkle Silver Aluminum
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Light Tinted Glass
• Wheels w/Locks
• LED Brakelights
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
• Driver Foot Rest
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Air Filtration
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Analog Display
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
• Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
• Front Cupholder
• Power Rear Windows
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Compass
• Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
• Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
• Smart Device Integration
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Cargo Space Lights
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Map Lights
• Trip Computer
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Systems Monitor
• Front Centre Armrest
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 3.13 Axle Ratio
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
• Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 61 L Fuel Tank
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
• AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
• Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
