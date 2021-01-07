Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

122,983 KM

$32,999

$32,999
WT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

122,983KM

122,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6580072
  • Stock #: FZ123144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Take this Summit White on Dark Ash 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Work Truck with you on every adventure throughout the Okanagan.

Does this vehicle have a trailering package? Yes, this truck has the H.D trailering package included.

What size engine does this truck have? This truck has a Vortec 6.0L flex-fuel V8 engine.

What size of a box does this truck have? This Sierra has a long, pickup box!

Does this truck have climate control? Yes, this truck was factory built with climate control.

For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

