2015 GMC Sierra 2500

250.448.2244
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Take this Summit White on Dark Ash 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Work Truck with you on every adventure throughout the Okanagan.
Does this vehicle have a trailering package? Yes, this truck has the H.D trailering package included.
What size engine does this truck have? This truck has a Vortec 6.0L flex-fuel V8 engine.
What size of a box does this truck have? This Sierra has a long, pickup box!
Does this truck have climate control? Yes, this truck was factory built with climate control.
For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!
