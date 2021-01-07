2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.