"2015 Hyundai Elantra GL
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Tires: P205/55R16
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.5""J Steel w/Cover
• Light Tinted Glass
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Digital/Analog Display
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Perimeter Alarm
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Front Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Air Filtration
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Passenger Seat
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
• Power Rear Windows
• Front Map Lights
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Rear Cupholder
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Driver Foot Rest
• Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Glove Box
• Driver Seat
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Engine Immobilizer
• 48 L Fuel Tank
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode lock-up torque converter gate type and electronic shift lock system 3.065 Axle Ratio
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
