"2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Chrome Door Handles
• Tires: P215/45R17
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Wheels: 17"" x 7.0""J Aluminum Alloy
• Front Fog Lamps
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• LED Brakelights
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Clearcoat Paint
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Glove Box
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cargo Space Lights
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Front Cupholder
• Driver Seat
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Driver Foot Rest
• Digital/Analog Display
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Trip Computer
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Power Rear Windows
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Rear Cupholder
• Passenger Seat
• Engine Immobilizer
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint and front passenger seatback pocket
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front Map Lights
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Air Filtration
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder GDI D-CVVT
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 3.06 Axle Ratio
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode lock-up torque converter gate type and electronic shift lock system
• 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 48 L Fuel Tank
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
