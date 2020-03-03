2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Heated seats, Sunroof, Backup camera,leather, Push button, Navigation.
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Digital Signal Processor
• 550w Regular Amplifier
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Clearcoat Paint
• Chrome Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Front Fog Lamps
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
• Chrome Grille
• Lip Spoiler
• Wheels: 19"" x 7.5"" Hyper Silver Alloy
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• LED Brakelights
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Digital/Analog Display
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Engine Immobilizer
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Valet Function
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Rear Cupholder
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Systems Monitor
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Cargo Space Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Trip Computer
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Locking Glove Box
• Front Map Lights
• Air Filtration
• Front Cupholder
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Compass
• Driver Seat
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Passenger Seat
• Perimeter Alarm
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 66 L Fuel Tank
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Axle Ratio 3.51
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 130 Amp Alternator
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
• GVWR: 2350 kgs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
