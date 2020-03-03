2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE
• Front Map Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Cupholder
• Systems Monitor
• Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Engine Immobilizer
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Locking Glove Box
• Air Filtration
• Cargo Space Lights
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Driver Foot Rest
• Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Perimeter Alarm
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Axle Ratio 3.51
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 66 L Fuel Tank
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• GVWR: 2350 kgs
• 130 Amp Alternator
• Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Side Impact Beams
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• Digital Signal Processor
• Front Fog Lamps
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Door Handles
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Clearcoat Paint
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels: 19"" x 7.5"" Hyper Silver Alloy
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Chrome Grille
• Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Lip Spoiler
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Driver Seat
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Trip Computer
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Digital/Analog Display
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Valet Function
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Rear Cupholder
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Carpet Floor Trim
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
