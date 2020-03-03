2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, NO ACCIDENTS
• Digital Signal Processor
• Window Grid Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Dimension Speakers
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Front Fog Lamps
• LED Brakelights
• Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Rocker Panel Extensions
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Light Tinted Glass
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Black Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D16)
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Digital/Analog Display
• Perimeter Alarm
• 4-Way Passenger Seat
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Cupholder
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: front seatback Turbo stitching
• Front Map Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints driver's seat power lumbar support 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Glove Box
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Trip Computer
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Power Rear Windows
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Air Filtration
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Engine Immobilizer
• Cargo Space Lights
• Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve Turbo 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 50 L Fuel Tank
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
