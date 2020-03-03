Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,858KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744716
  • Stock #: UV687321
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE2FU217368
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, NO ACCIDENTS

 

• Digital Signal Processor

 

• Window Grid Antenna

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Dimension Speakers

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• LED Brakelights

 

• Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

• Rocker Panel Extensions

 

• Black Side Windows Trim

 

• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

• Light Tinted Glass

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Black Grille w/Body-Colour Surround

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D16)

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Manual Air Conditioning

 

• Digital/Analog Display

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: front seatback Turbo stitching

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints driver's seat power lumbar support 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

 

• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket

 

• Heated Leather Steering Wheel

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Glove Box

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

 

• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Leatherette Door Trim Insert

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Rigid Cargo Cover

 

• Driver And Passenger Door Bins

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve Turbo 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 50 L Fuel Tank

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• 110 Amp Alternator

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Front-Wheel Drive

 

• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

 

• Rear Parking Sensors

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message