"2015 Hyundai Veloster SE
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
• Window Grid Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Front Fog Lamps
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Tires: P215/45R17 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15)
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels: 17"" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Lip Spoiler
• Trip Computer
• Power Rear Windows
• Rear Cupholder
• Glove Box
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Cargo Space Lights
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Front Cupholder
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Front Map Lights
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Premium Cloth Seat Trim
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Air Filtration
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Perimeter Alarm
• 6-Way Driver Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
• 4-Way Passenger Seat
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Engine Immobilizer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Digital/Analog Display
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• 90 Amp Alternator
• 50 L Fuel Tank
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4.27 Axle Ratio
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Side Impact Beams
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
