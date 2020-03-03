2015 Kia Forte5

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Kia Forte 5-Door EX No Accidents! Backup Camera, Sunroof
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Lip Spoiler
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Front Fog Lamps
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Light Tinted Glass
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Carpet Floor Trim
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cloth Seat Trim
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cargo Space Lights
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Rear Cupholder
• Engine Immobilizer
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Rear Windows
• Perimeter Alarm
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Illuminated Glove Box
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Driver Foot Rest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Analog Display
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Front Map Lights
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
• Front Cupholder
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Trip Computer
• Air Filtration
• Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: active ECO
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 50 L Fuel Tank
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4