"2015 Kia Rondo EX, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Back-up Camera, Eco Mode, Hatchback
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Internal Memory
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Splash Guards
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Chrome Door Handles
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Front Fog Lamps
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Lip Spoiler
• Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Driver Seat
• Front Cupholder
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Systems Monitor
• Air Filtration
• Leather Seat Trim
• Cargo Net
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Perimeter Alarm
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Front Map Lights
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjuster power driver seat w/lumbar and power extendable driver seat leg cushion
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Glove Box
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Driver Foot Rest
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Rear Cupholder
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Cargo Space Lights
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Engine Immobilizer
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Smart Device Integration
• Outside Temp Gauge
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Analog Display
• Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
• 3.37 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco
• 58 L Fuel Tank
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
