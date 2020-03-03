2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Kia Sedona LX
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
• Fixed Antenna
• Black Grille
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Sliding Rear Doors
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Wheels: 17"" Alloy
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Splash Guards
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Cupholder
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Rear Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Leather Steering Wheel
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Trip Computer
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Driver Seat
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
• Locking Glove Box
• Air Filtration
• Analog Display
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat 2-way power driver lumbar driver height adjuster and centre armrest w/storage
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Power Rear Windows
• Engine Immobilizer
• Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
• YES Essentials Anti-Stain Premium Cloth
• Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• 80 L Fuel Tank
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 150 Amp Alternator
• 3.041 Axle Ratio
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
• GVWR: 2760 kgs
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Back-Up Camera
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
