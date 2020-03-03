Menu
2015 Kia Soul

LX

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,675KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4791777
  • Stock #: UV717322
  • VIN: KNDJN2A24F7227371
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Kia Soul LX, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

 

â€¢ Streaming Audio

 

â€¢ Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

 

â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna

 

â€¢ Digital Signal Processor

 

â€¢ Splash Guards

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

 

â€¢ Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit

 

â€¢ Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

â€¢ Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

â€¢ Front Fog Lamps

 

â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

â€¢ Spare Tire Mobility Kit

 

â€¢ Wheels: 16"" Steel w/Full Covers

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster

 

â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ Rear Centre Armrest

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Cloth Upholstery

 

â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

â€¢ Illuminated Glove Box

 

â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Front Cigar Lighter(s)

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

â€¢ Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

â€¢ 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ Front Map Lights

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

â€¢ Engine: 1.6L GDI I4

 

â€¢ Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ 90 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ 54 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

â€¢ Front Anti-Roll Bar

 

â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

â€¢ Side Impact Beams

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

