1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $16999 - Our Price is just $15999!
Enjoy the smooth and isolated ride in this stylish icon by Kia. This 2015 Kia Soul is for sale today in beautiful Kelowna.
With it's dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If that's downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekend's worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This low mileage wagon has just 92,230 kms. This fresh trade is white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
