2015 Kia Soul

92,263 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7678327
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52F7158898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $16999 - Our Price is just $15999!

Enjoy the smooth and isolated ride in this stylish icon by Kia. This 2015 Kia Soul is for sale today in beautiful Kelowna.

With it's dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If that's downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekend's worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This low mileage wagon has just 92,230 kms. This fresh trade is white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

